Jubal Joins KPTT Denver

iHeartMedia Hits 95.7 in Denver has added ‘The Jubal Show’. The move completes the rebrand move away from 95.7 The Party.

“Today, we completed the rollout of our rebrand here at HITS 95.7,” said John E. Kage, PD. “The addition of ‘The Jubal Show’ to morning drive will provide Denver with a fresh sound, hitting all the hot daily topics and providing the entertainment that listeners crave like relationship drama, prank calls and fun games. This proven show, along with the addition of non-stop music on weekends and our other on-air talent that was added in July; completes the all-star lineup!”

The show, syndicated by Team Jubal Productions, originates out of KBKS-FM/Hits 106.1 in Seattle.