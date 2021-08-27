The Elizabeth Holmes Story Continues

The legal troubles for Elizabeth Holmes, once the youngest self-made female billionaire, is the focus of the latest episodes of ‘The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial’. ABC News Chief Business, Technology & Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, who’s spent five years investigating Holmes; hosts the two new programs.

Elizabeth Holmes is a Stanford University dropout turned founder and CEO of the blood-testing company Theranos suffered an astounding fall from grace amid the accusations of alleged widespread fraud.

The new episodes will feature conversations between Jarvis and Holmes’ former colleagues and acquaintances, Theranos patients, top legal experts and more who will provide insight into the trial and Holmes.