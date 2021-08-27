Lemonada New Comedy Podcast

‘I’m Sorry’ is a weekly comedy podcast about apologies. Lemonada specializes in programs that share an unfiltered version of the human experience.

“Apologies have taken on an entirely new meaning recently, especially filtered through the lens of social media. But no one seems to know how to stick the landing,” said Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Chief Content Officer. “The idea is for us to process our public and personal controversies together.”

I’m Sorry is hosted by three friends: LA-based Kiki Monique host of ‘Talk of Shame’ podcast; Mohanad Elshieky, a digital producer and stand-up comedian in NY; and Hoja Lopez, host of the web-series Gay News and a comedian in Chicago.