Bouvard, Travaglini, Wharton To Be Honored

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is honoring several broadcasters this year including Pierre Bouvard, Christine Travaglini and Dennis Wharton for their contributions to the industry. NAB CEO Gordon Smith will also be receiving a very special award.

This years honorees are:

Byron Allen , Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Media Group

, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Media Group Pierre Bouvard , Chief Insights Officer, Cumulus Media

, Chief Insights Officer, Cumulus Media Ralph Oakley , President and Chief Executive Officer, Quincy Media

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Quincy Media Christine Travaglini , President, Katz Radio Group

, President, Katz Radio Group Dennis Wharton, Retired, Executive Vice President, Media Relations, National Association of Broadcasters

NAB President/CEO Gordon Smith will be honored with the 2021 Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award.

The Awards will be presented at the Broadcasters Foundation Annual Breakfast, 7:00 am, Tuesday, October 12 in the Brahms Room of the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, during the National Association of Broadcasters Show.