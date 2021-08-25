The Bulldog Format For Three Days

As the new home for Fresno State Athletics, iHeartMedia is rebranding its Country station in Fresno as 102.7 The Bulldog until Saturday. The temporary rebrand will coincide with the Fresno State Bulldogs football home opener.

“In the Central Valley, there’s nothing bigger than the Bulldogs,” said Amanda McGraw, Program Director for KHGE-FM “For the next three days, we are proud to dedicate our whole station to building excitement for the first Fresno State Football game of the season, and to welcome the Red Wave back to Bulldog Stadium!”