Saga Finds PD For Jackson Station

WYOY-FM in Jackson announced that their new PD is longtime radio veteran Louie Cruz who replaces Nikki Brown who left earlier this summer to work for Jackson’s local Alzheimer’s Association.

Cruz makes the trip to Jackson from Northern California where he was most recently PD and on the air for iHeart Sacramento’s V101, The Breeze, and The Bull, as well as Rhythmic AC Format Captain.

New South Radio Market Manager Bob Lawrence said “It wasn’t only his outstanding skillset for which we were most impressed. After meeting with me and others in our building, it was quickly apparent that he’s a perfect match for the culture of our group. Louie just fit right in and along with his exceptional on air, programming, coaching, and promotional skills, will add so much to this talented team of professionals.

Cruz added, “I can’t begin to tell you how happy and excited I am to get started and join such an amazing group of talented people. I was really taken with everyone and I am grateful to them for immediately, making me feel so welcome and comfortable.”