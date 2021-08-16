Cohen Promoted at Salem

Salem Media Group has promoted Jamie Cohen to Senior VP of Broadcast Digital. Cohen will oversee all aspects of the digital operations for Salem’s local and National/Network digital efforts.

“Jamie has done a tremendous job building Salem’s digital enterprise for our local stations. Overseeing all aspects of our digital operations, both locally and nationally, will open more channels of opportunity and unify our efforts in reaching our audiences through digital avenues and monetizing our digital assets,” said Dave Santrella, Salem’s Broadcast Media President.

Jamie said, “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made and am bullish on our future. With the emergence of platforms like Salem Now, the Salem Podcast Network and other innovations, our audience has never been bigger. We have an amazing opportunity ahead of us and I can’t think of a better place to be.”