Alpha Canton Breaks Fundraising Record

WHBC-AM and WHBC-FM finished the 14th Annual Aultcare Wish-a-thon to benefit Wishes Can Happen with a total of $334,928 raised during a 36 hour radiothon. The total was an increase of almost $145,000 over last year’s event.

Market Manager, Larry Gawthrop said so many families can know they are not alone in their time of need. “Alpha Media Canton is proud to remain a vital part of the Stark County Community providing not only excellence in radio programming but showing we are invested in the people of this area as well.”