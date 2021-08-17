iHeart Launches Fundraiser To Help Teachers

Radio largest company has launched a national campaign called iHeartRadio BackToSchool, to support school teachers, in partnership with DonorsChoose, a national education nonprofit which connects donors to teachers in need of classroom supplies.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, public school teachers spend nearly $500 of their own money on school supplies every year, and DonorsChoose, the country’s most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors and school districts, provides essential classroom resources to educators from every corner of America to help bridge that gap.

The iHeart campaign runs through Friday, September 10 across iHeartRadio CHR-mainstream stations.

It will drive listeners to DonorsChoose to fund local classroom projects in their communities.

The joint initiative is made possible by Osmo, a hands-on, tech-powered learning company, who will match listener donations up to $50,000 to ensure students in every community have the supplies they need to keep learning.

“iHeart’s commitment to the community, especially this back-to-school season, extends to our teachers, students and families. ‘iHeartRadio BackToSchool’ was developed to help distribute essential classroom resources to the students who need them the most,” said Hartley Adkins, President for iHeartMedia Markets Group. “iHeart has a long history of working with DonorsChoose to address the specific needs of local classrooms and we are grateful to Osmo for their shared vision that learning is a universal right and for their generous match contribution.”

For more information, CLICK HERE.