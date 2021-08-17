HD Radio’s Launching In Freightliner Trucks

On Monday Xperi announced that HD Radio technology is expanding into the commercial truck category. Starting in the first quarter of 2022, HD Radio Receivers will be available on the digital dash display of the Mercedes Benz Freightliner Cascadia commercial truck.

“Always a trail-blazer focused on the driver experience, the Freightliner Cascadia will be the first commercial truck to fully implement HD Radio technology in its cab,” said Jeff Jury, Xperi SVP and general manager, Connected Car. “We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Daimler, offering commercial truck drivers the same great choices in in-vehicle infotainment that HD Radio technology provides in passenger vehicles. A positive listening experience is key to a more positive in-vehicle experience for drivers and passengers, and this is what HD Radio technology provides.”

HD Radio technology is a digital broadcast system for AM and FM radio stations. It broadcasts a digital signal over traditional radio frequencies, allowing for up to three additional channels of new audio programming with crystal clear, static-free sound, as well as on-screen information such as: album art, station logos, song and artist info, traffic, weather and critical emergency alerts.

HD Radio technology is currently available from 40+ manufacturers across over 200 vehicle models and is currently in 75+ million vehicles. HD Radio technology recently marked the 15th anniversary of its first deployment in a passenger vehicle and 10 years in Mexico with 200 HD Radio broadcast channels.

“Adding the commercial truck category to the over 75 million vehicles in which HD Radio receivers elevate the listening experience is another example of how the HD Radio technology continues to extend its footprint,” concluded Jury.