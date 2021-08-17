Urban One Implements Vaccine Mandate

Employees at Urban One learned they have a little over a month to get the vaccine in a note sent around by CEO Alfred Liggins. Employees have until October 1st to prove they have been fully vaccinated.
Liggins said they new policy was being implemented as part of the company’s commitment to providing a safe and healthy work environment for all employees and their families and communities.
Cumulus was the first radio company to mandate employees to get vaccinated.
Morons, all of you ..
Yes, let people have the choice. Darwin’s natural selection always works.
Hey Paul, if no one has told you, the natzi party was ended years ago. Seems you think we should control everyone’s freedom of choice. Glad you’re ok with dictatorship, your going to need to be. This is just the beginning. How about you do you and let others choose for themselves instead of coming on here crying about the title of a factual article. #stopbullyingpeopleschoice #youdontownmybody
The “subject” in the email you sent is “Another Radio Company Mandates Vaccine.” What are you talking about? A more accurate one is: “Another Radio Company Respects & Safeguards Employees, Advertisers & Community.” Pay a little respect to the friends and families of the 600,000 Americans dead of Covid19. Throughout the South, pediatric ICUs are all full. Emergency rooms are all full. Mocking mandates to keep our hospitals open, hell yes mandate. Your heart attack or stroke or child’s serious accident will not be seen. All Full. Of dead or dying Covid19 patients. #GetReal #StopSpreadingDisease
Come on Paul. Your claim that ER patients suffering from heart attacks, strokes or children with serious injuries will not be attended to in an ER because of Covid patient overfill is completely ridiculous. They are full now, but they are treating and giving patient care to all serious conditions like those you mentioned, as well as others. Make your point, but don’t immediately undermine it with some inaccurate claim such as that one.