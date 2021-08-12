Cumulus Mandates COVID-19 Vaccine

In a video message to employees Wednesday evening, Cumulus CEO Mary Berner said combating the COVID-19 Delta variant requires the company to pivot, and that pivot is requiring all Cumulus employees get vaccinated. Cumulus has over 3,000 full-time employees, over 4,000 when part-timers are added in.

Cumulus has set a return-to-office date of October 11th. Berner said, “All employees, except for those few, who are already designated permanent remote like our traffic organization, must be fully vaccinated by our grand reopening date.”

The vaccine mandate includes all salespeople and everyone working out of the corporate offices in New York and Atlanta. “There will be no exceptions unless its mandated by law,” Berner added.

Berner said the overwhelming majority of Cumulus employees were already vaccinated. “If you are someone who has not made that choice, it’s for your own protection.”

Cumulus owns over 400 stations in over 80 markets. We reached out to Cumulus for a statement and a company spokesperson told Radio Ink it was not commenting.

Audacy is mandating all new employees receive the vaccination.

iHeartMedia, radio’s largest company, has not mandated the vaccine.