Walk of Fame Giveaway

Robert Feder is reporting that after being unable to find a new location for the WGN Chicago Walk of Fame plaques, the station is now offering the plaques to the recipients to take to their homes.

Since 2014, dozens of WGN employees were rewarded with the plaques which were placed in the pavement outside Tribune Tower in Chicago. The property was sold in 2018 and the plaques were dug up. At first they were stored at the transmitter side as the station looked for a new location.

Being unable to find one they are now offering the plaques to those who were awarded them. Read the Feder column HERE.