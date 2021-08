Blake Shelton will be featured for ‘The Artist Interview’ at CRS 2022. The event is set for the Omni Nashville Hotel from February 23-25, 2022.

Country Aircheck Publisher/CEO and host of Westwood One’s Country Countdown USA, Lon Helton, and host the interview with Shelton.

“This is one you definitely don’t want to miss! Blake speaks his mind, often surprises, and always, always makes you laugh,” said Kurt Johnson, CRS Board President.

Registration information for CRS 2022 can be found Here.