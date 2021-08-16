Journalist, iHeart Form Podcast Network

iHeartMedia has launched a new podcast network called Cool Zone Media with journalist Robert Evans. Cool Zone Media debuted today with the first episode of the new daily podcast “It Could Happen Here.”

Evans, who will serve as the head of content for Cool Zone Media, will be joined by the iHeartPodcast Network’s executive producer, Sophie Lichterman, who will become Cool Zone Media’s head of creative for the network.

“Remember when the world didn’t feel like it was coming apart? Neither do I,” said Evans. “Cool Zone Media won’t mince words: we are currently living through the collapse of the known and the birth of a new unknown. This new network will chronicle the journey and provide advice and access to those voices trying to build a better future.”

This September, Cool Zone Media will debut its second original podcast “Assault on America.” Written and co-produced by one of the United Kingdom’s leading independent podcast companies, Novel, the show will examine the events of January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

“We are excited to launch Cool Zone Media to help elevate vital political voices and viewpoints that are so often overlooked,” said Will Pearson, Chief Operating Officer, iHeartPodcast Network. “With a combined 100 million plus downloads across Robert’s current iHeartRadio podcasts, the appetite for this unfiltered brand of investigative journalism is clear, and we know Cool Zone Media’s content creators will inspire thought-provoking conversation as Robert and the team work to illuminate some of the most complex issues within the rapidly changing global political landscape.”

More podcasts and creators set to join Cool Zone media will be announced in the coming months.