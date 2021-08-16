STAR Awards For SC Audacy Stations

Audacy has been honored with five 2021 State Television and Radio (STAR) Awards and four awards of merit, presented by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association (SCBA). The majority of the awards went to programs and personalities on 106.3 WORD (WYRD-FM) in Greenville, SC.

2021 Best of Honors went to: Radio Station of the Year, 106.3 WORD (WYRD-FM); Radio Personality of the Year Tara Servatius, ‘The Tara Show‘; News Talk Show, ‘The Tara Show’; and Production PSA.

2021 Awards of Merit went to: Classic Rock 101.1 (WROQ-FM), Production Promo; ESPN Upstate, Production PSA; Radio Show of the Year, ‘The Hawk and Tom Show’ B93.7 (WFBC-FM); Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community, 106.3 WORD News Department.

The STAR Awards recognize the exceptional accomplishments of the South Carolina stations and their broadcast professionals. The SCBA serves as the voice for South Carolina Radio and Television stations by providing educational resources for members, communicating essential information for the public, and lobbying for legislation that supports broadcasters.