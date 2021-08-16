Gen Launches G

Gen Media Partners has launched a new Radio Network Sales and Affiliate Sales division called G Networks.

A press release from Gen Media Partners states that “G Networks will stand as a full-service network audio company providing clients, advertisers, and agencies with comprehensive and streamlined solutions in both Ad Sales and Affiliates.”

“Evolution isn’t possible without change. It is with this ethos that we have upped the commitment and engagement for our G Networks radio division and are focusing on what is now vitally important to advertisers and stations in the current media environment. With an eye to the future, we intend to both invest and transform the future of audio.” said Warren Friedland, President of G Networks and Managing Partner of Gen Media Partners.

G Networks now offers an extensive portfolio of highly targeted networks, each of which has its own USP, unique selling proposition, and solid national footprints with an emphasis on top-market coverage and extensive reach. Rich Baum, G Networks’ Chief Revenue Officer and network radio veteran states, “Our team at G Networks are not just ad sellers, they are truly solutions providers. With a concentration now on developing partnerships and providing integrated marketing engagements that are scalable and measurable, we will aggressively pursue national full-service marketing initiatives that will meet advertisers’ need to reach, engage, captivate and impact their consumers every day.”

Rich O’Brien is G Networks’ Chief Development Officer and brings his vast track record of success and relationship building to the Affiliate Solutions team. O’Brien affirms, “The G Networks affiliate team provides comprehensive and custom solutions focused on audience growth and development for stations, producers, and hosts. I am excited to develop new avenues of revenue growth as we build and execute multi-tiered results for our partners that will reach an unparalleled level of success.”