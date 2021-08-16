iHeart Flips Station From “Magic” To Talk

iHeartMedia St. Louis has flipped a music station at 104.9 to a conservative leaning talk station called The Patriot Real Talk for St. Louis. The station will feature local news and weather, breaking news, live morning and evening shows and syndicated hosts.

Five-time Murrow Award–winning St. Louis radio and TV personality Jamie Allman will host mornings. Jesse Kelly will host a local show from 5P-9P.

The rest of the schedule include Glenn Beck, Clay Travis & Buck Sexton, Sean Hannity, and Dave Ramsey.

“St. Louis is excited to welcome a talk radio station featuring the latest news, opinions, and discussions from a conservative point of view that isn’t afraid to engage with the other side. 104.9 The Patriot will deliver all of that and more every weekday,” said John R. Beck, Jr., Market President for iHeartMedia St. Louis.”

Listeners can continue to hear former station Majic 104.9 on 104.9 HD-2 as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeart Radio app.