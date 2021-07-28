SBS Names Hudson EVP

Miami native Donny Hudson, has been named Executive Vice President of Local media for Radio/TV & Digital for all Spanish Broadcasting System markets. Hudson will remain in his role as General Manager, working out of the SBS offices in Miami.

“Donny has proven to be an industry leader in the over 20 years with SBS. As General Manager, he has spearheaded numerous initiatives and alongside his team, has delivered incredible results for the company,” said Albert Rodriguez, President/COO. “His belief in ‘teamwork’ is what has allowed him to be a great leader and respected by the staff, which is one of the most important qualities for success.”

“I am honored to have been selected for the position of EVP of Local Media. As part of the SBS family for over two decades, I have learned, grown, and most of all have been blessed with a team of incredibly talented professionals,” said Hudson. “I am a true believer that you are only a great leader, if you have an amazing team. I am grateful and honored for this opportunity.”