Solk Promoted in Chicago

Audacy has promoted Greg Solk to VP of Programming and Operations for its Chicago cluster. Solk will now oversee programming WXRT-FM, WBMX-FM, WUSN-FM, WBBM Newsradio, WSCR-AM and WBBM-FM. Solk had previously served as Brand Manager of 93XRT since 2017.

“Greg has been an invaluable partner who is respected and appreciated by his team at WXRT, across Audacy, and throughout the industry,” said Rachel Williamson, Regional President and Market Manager, Audacy Chicago. “He has been influential in the success of many of the biggest brands across Chicago and I could not be more excited to promote him into this enhanced role overseeing our Chicago programming strategy.”

“The past four and a half years at WXRT have been among the most rewarding of my career — especially the opportunity to work alongside legendary talents,” said Solk. “Along with so many others behind the scenes, this team returned WXRT to the top echelon of our great city’s broadcast properties. Now, I look forward to continuing to work with Rachel and our group’s superb brand/programming leaders. Together we will do our best to continue enlightening, entertaining and delighting the millions we serve on our airwaves and through our growing digital channels.”

Solk began his programming career in 1983 at The Loop (WLUP-FM) in Chicago at the age of 21. He took on additional responsibilities with the creation and programming oversight of the ground breaking Comedy/Talk WLUP-AM 1000 in the Spring of 1986. In 1992, Solk headed to San Francisco to program AAA KFOG and then returned to Chicago two years later to create and launch Sports Radio 1000, WMVP. In 1997, Solk joined Bonneville Broadcasting first to program Chicago properties, including the creation of The Drive, and then went on to become Senior Vice President of Programming for Bonneville in 2005, overseeing 32 stations in nine markets. When a portion of Bonneville was sold to Hubbard Broadcasting in 2011, Solk took on Senior Vice President of Programming for the company’s seven markets and remained until 2016. In February of 2017 Solk joined then CBS Radio as Program Director and Operations Manager of 93XRT and WJMK (now sister station 104.3 Jams).

The station will conduct an immediate search for Solk’s replacement as Brand Manager for 93XRT.