New Boss in Texarkana

Townsquare Media announced today that former SpotX Regional Director Chris Tingle has joined the Company as Market President in Texarkana. Tingle replace Brian Sines who was recently promoted to oversee Townsquare’s Lafayette and Lake Charles markets.

Tingle will report to Townsquare Senior Vice President Todd Lawley who said, “Chris has a strong track record of success in both digital and broadcast, and he has a clear understanding of how to execute our multi-platform “Local First” strategy. He brings a wealth of local and regional relationships and a reputation as a strong, strategic leader with him.”

Tingle said, “I’m truly honored to lead Townsquare’s iconic local media brands in the Texarkana market and to work with this dedicated and high performing team. Townsquare has a longstanding tradition of excellence in this community, and I’m committed to carrying on that tradition for many years to come.”

Townsquare COO – Local Media, Erik Hellum added, “After competing with Chris for many years, we decided we didn’t want to do that anymore and are so glad he is joining our Company. We have a special team in Texarkana, and with Chris’ combination of broadcast and digital experience, strong local and regional relationships, and leadership ability, I am confident that Chris is the right person to lead that team.”