The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the auction sale of Bob Romanik’s four St. Louis radio stations began this week. So far there are no bids. Romanik, who called himself the Grim Reaper of Radio, had his 4 AM licenses taken away by the FCC in 2020.

Romanik hosted a show called “Kool Killer Kountry,” which repeatedly came under fire for being racist, homophobic and misogynistic.