‘Roundball Rock’, the iconic score composed by John Tesh, is being used again by NBC at the Tokyo Games. The nearly 30 year old theme is being used for men’s and women’s basketball games on Olympic broadcasts.

Tesh said he came up with the theme during a trip to Europe and didn’t have a piano so he called himself and left a demo of the theme on his answering machine.

Here is a great YouTube video of Tesh with the story and a live-version of ‘Roundball Rock’.