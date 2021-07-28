NBA/iHeart Plan Podcasts

iHeartMedia and the National Basketball Association have signed a multi-year podcast partnership. The agreement will feature the launch of more than 20 new iHeartRadio-NBA co-produced podcasts.

“We are excited to expand the league’s audio offerings to fans by teaming up with iHeartMedia to deliver NBA content and storytelling to the iHeartPodcast Network,” said David Denenberg, SVP National & Local Network Partnerships. “We look forward to reaching more fans with content about

The new slate of NBA podcasts will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network with the first show set to debut this Fall.