PCB Promotes Two

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation, owner and operator of 91.3 WYEP-FM and 90.5 WESA-FM, has named Jason Price Director of Technology. Additionally, Tom Hurley has been promoted to Engineer.

“Jason was by far the most outstanding candidate from a broad pool,” said Chris Capato, VP Finance. “I’m certain that Jason’s knowledge, planning ability and service approach will result in his continued success.”

“I am thankful for this opportunity and I am proud to work for an organization that provides the Pittsburgh community with outstanding music, news, and journalism,” said Price.

“It has been a pleasure to be part of the WYEP and WESA team for many years. Starting as an intern and growing into a Broadcast Engineer has been both challenging and very rewarding,” said Hurley.