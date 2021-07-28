Blaise Gainey Moving To Nashville

Nashville Public Radio flagship station WPLN, has hired Blaise Gainey as the new Political Reporter. Gainey is moving to Middle Tennessee from WFSU in Tallahassee.

“Blaise’s experience covering the Florida legislature, and his reporting interests outside of that, will be a huge asset to WPLN News listeners,” said Emily Siner, News Director. “We’re excited to see what kinds of stories he uncovers about Tennessee politics, with the help of senior editor Chas Sisk.”

“My family and I are ecstatic about moving to Nashville and can’t wait to experience all four seasons and try Nashville’s hot chicken,” said Gainey. “I can’t wait to become fully immersed in Tennessee government and start relaying news to Middle Tennessee listeners about what’s taking place at the Capitol.”