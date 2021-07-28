APM Reports On Teacher Shortages

American Public Media has created a four-part podcast series on the the struggle schools are having finding qualified teachers. The series takes a deep dive into research and how it translates into policy.

According to APM, “Large numbers of teachers quit after a short time on the job, so schools are constantly struggling to replace them. The problem is particularly acute at rural schools and urban schools. The most common level of experience of teachers in the United States now is one year on the job”

The series also looks at how enrollment in teacher training programs at colleges and universities is down; forcing some states to issue emergency teaching credentials to people with just a high school diploma to be substitute teachers. The series also examines how more districts are relying on for-profit, on-line, teacher training programs to fill vacancies.

You can find the podcasts Here.