Rock 105 (WRXR-FM) is the newest home for Audacy’s ‘The Rise Guys’. The morning show is based at 93.3 The Planet (WTPT-FM) in Greenville, NC.

“We’re thrilled to welcome ‘The Rise Guys’ to our weekday programming slate on Rock 105,” said Nichole Hartman, SVP/MM. “We’re hoping this expanded footprint will not only help grow the show’s loyal fanbase – the P1s – but give Mattman, Nine, Paige and Fat Boy a larger platform to take their show to new heights.”

The show originated in Greenville in 2003.