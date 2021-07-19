iHeart Miami Names New SM

Mark McKenzie has been named Sales Manager for iHeartMedia Miami. He has been with the Miami group for three years as an Account Executive.

“I am truly honored to join the amazing leadership team of iHeartMedia Miami,” said McKenzie. “The opportunity to lead our group of top-tier talent, coupled with our powerhouse portfolio of brands is incredible.”

“Since joining iHeartMedia, Mark has led our team in multiple capacities,” said Shari Gonzalez, Market President. “It is wonderful to make it official. As Sales Manager, I am confident that Mark will take this brand and team to new heights.”

The cluster encompasses more than nine stations made up of music, talk and news formats.