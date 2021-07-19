DBC Promotes Josie Cothran

Josie Cothran is the new Assistant VP of Programming for Dick Broadcasting’s 19 radio stations. She will continue to be the Assistant Program Director for WKZL and handle middays at the station.

“While these are unprecedented times, we continue to do some of our best radio,” said Jason Goodman, VP Programming. “Our company is in a unique position in the industry and we rely on our people to continue to deliver engaging programming with financial success. Josie was already contributing to this success and now I am happy to present her the new title and a new contract.”

Cothran has been with DBC for 19 years.