Brewing Up Donations In Nashville

105.9 The Rock (WNRQ-FM) has teamed up with a local brewery to raise funds to help a dog sanctuary. Yazoo Brewing Company has created The Josh Innes Show ‘Dog Daze’ Pale Ale to help Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary.

“Rock listeners love beer and dogs,” said Jonathan Shuford, PD. “Our new morning show host, Josh Innes, is a huge advocate for what Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary represents. We are ecstatic to partner with a great brand like Yazoo to raise awareness and funds for them.”

Through Labor Day, for every pint sold; Yazoo will donate a dollar to the Dog Sanctuary.