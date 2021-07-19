Nighttime Nugget In Philly

Q102 (WIOQ) has added Sam “Nugget” Dababneh as the new 7 PM -12 Midnight host. He joins iHeartMedia Philadelphia from Radio 1 in Dubai.

“Nugget’s personality is incredibly charismatic and we’re certain he’ll bring a level of excitement to nights on Q102,” said Buster Satterfield, PD. “Not only will his show round out an already stacked lineup in our daily programming, but the market will embrace Nugget’s humor every weeknight.”

“Q102 is legendary, and I can’t wait to join the team,” said Nugget. “I’m ready to show Philly what I got. Working with Buster is exciting and I’m sure we’re going to make some noise.”