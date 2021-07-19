FCC Extends Comment Period

You now have until September 2nd to submit comments and October 1 for reply comments on the FCC’s 2018 Quadrennial Review proceeding. The question the FCC is seeking to answer: “whether its media ownership rules remain necessary in the public interest as the result of competition.”

Back on June 4, 2021, the Media Bureau released a Public Notice seeking to update the 2018 Quadrennial Review proceeding, in which the Commission has sought comment, pursuant to its obligation under Section 202(h) of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, on whether its media ownership rules remain “necessary in the public interest as the result of competition.”

The original deadlines were August 2 for the comment filing deadline and a reply comment filing deadline of August 30.

On July 12, 2021, Common Cause, Free Press, the Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council, the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters, and the National Association of Broadcasters collectively requested the filing extension.

The groups said that its been more than two years since the original comment cycle in this proceeding was completed and there have been many economic and legal developments in the media industry in that time.

They go on to say that they and other interested parties need additional time to address the many complex economic and legal issues through research, updates to previously filed material, and new information.

Here’s the FCC’s update from Friday.