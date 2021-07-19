Host Creates New Brand To Benefit Kids

Meruelo Media’s KLOS/Los Angeles’ Heidi & Frank Morning Show air talent and Executive Producer Erick Scott Smith has created a brand of streetwear called Scavenger with 10%of every purpose going to Inner-City Arts.

Because Scavenger is unable to pay the original artists for their work, they instead pay it forward: by contributing 10% of each purchase to INNER-CITY ARTS, a program that uses arts education to positively affect the lives of inner-city children. Smith says, “We are funding the artists of the future…using art from the past. Like Scavenger’s motto says : True Art Never Dies.”

Watch Erik’s video about his new company HERE.