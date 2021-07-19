Congratulations Bill Diehl

It was 50 years ago, July 19, 1971 when Bill made his debut newscast on ABC. His friend and onetime ABC colleague Bob Gibson put together this picture and tribute below.

What follows is my tribute to you about significant longevity in the workplace.

I don’t know what more to say except the next time you’re in the office

walk with your head up and be proud…you’ve manage to accomplish something which few could even dream of doing let alone carrying it

out at a competitive shop such as ABC Radio News!

There are two attachments which I’m counting on your being able

to open….

Best wishes,

Bob