Overnights For Khan in Minnesota

Jillene Khan has made a move back to her hometown to join American Public Media / Minnesota Public Radio to host overnights on the national Your Classical program.

In early May, Khan resigned from her afternoon drive post on Mid-West Family Broadcasting’s WMGN (Magic 98) in Madison, WI. She’s also hosted at WKTI/Milwaukee, WLLR/Quad Cities, and KTTB/Minneapolis.

“This is literally a full-circle moment for me. After touring the Midwest for the last decade, I am thrilled to come home to the Twin Cities and join Minnesota Public Radio and the Your Classical family! Thank you to Julie Amacher for the opportunity, and for already being an incredible support and Classical music teacher. I can’t wait to get to know the Your Classical audience and share stories about this magical, calming music! It is a dream come true to return home and do what I love. I’m truly grateful!”

Khan’s first overnight show is on Wednesday, June 23. She’ll host midnight to 6am Wednesday through Saturday.