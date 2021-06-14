Dave Symonds Returns To Richmond

Dave Symonds has joined SummitMedia in Richmond as Director of Programming and Operations. Most recently he was an SVP with iHeartRadio.

“After meeting with the Summit Richmond team, I was quickly swept up by their strength and creativity, as well as the opportunities and potential of these stations,” said Symonds. “I already respected Market President Bob Willoughby when we competed a few years back. Now, I’m excited to partner with him. Plus, it’s Richmond. I’m thrilled!”

“Summit Richmond is excited to welcome Dave back to the Richmond market,” said Bob

Willoughby, Market President. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity of collaborating with him as a member of our team.”

The Summit Richmond cluster includes: WKHK, WURV, WURV HD2, WKLR and WJSR.