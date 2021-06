The Black Effect Podcast Network and iHeart is adding a new hip hop inspired podcast. ‘The What?! Hip Hop Questions, Legends + Lists‘ is hosted by Mouse Jones and Nyla “The Pretty Tomboy” Symone.

Mouse Jones is a host, personality and social commentator on hip hop social media, podcasts and Clubhouse. Nyla Symone is a DJ at Power 105.1 in New York, where she hosts ‘Blendz and Trendz’ that focuses on rising hip hop artists.

The first episode drops June 21.