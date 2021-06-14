Co-Host Addition At KGON

92.3 KGON Portland is adding Jeetz to the morning team. Jeetz will join ‘Terry Boyd’s World’ June 16.

“Jeetz has proven himself to be a tireless, fearless entertainer since we plucked him from the promotions street team and put him on KISW back in 2004,” said Kim Martinez, SVP/MM Audacy Portland.

Jeetz has spent the bulk of his career in various roles at sister station 99.9 KISW (KISW-FM) in Seattle.

“It’s a beautiful day. From this great city, to this legendary classic rock station, to the staff, to the leadership, to the company, this gig checks so many best-case scenario boxes for me I literally couldn’t have hand picked a better opportunity,” said Jeetz.