KJKS-FM Adds New Morning Co-host

99.9 KISS FM on Maui has added Brandee Carvalho to mornings. She joins longtime on-air personality Ed Kanoi, during the morning drive.

“Brandee has a lot of love for life. She’s witty, confident and able to adapt to people around her,” said Sherri Grimes, VP/GM Pacific Media Group Maui. “When it comes to radio both Ed and Brandee have a passion for the industry. They will bring different perspectives on everyday life, and while I consider them to be a little reserved, both have a lot of personality and a great sense of humor”

Carvalho, a lifelong resident of Maui started her career on radio in June 1999 with an internship and job shadowing, and over the years has worked on-air, and behind the scenes as a media consultant. She fills the spot created by the recent retirement of Charly Espina Takahama on May 28.

“I am so excited to have this opportunity to continue to provide our community with music they love listening and dancing to,” said Carvalho. “I look forward to providing not only the best music of the 80s, 90s and today but all the current and upcoming opportunities for our families and visitors to enjoy, learn, volunteer and create while making a positive impact.”