Legend Tommy Shannon Passes

Top 40 DJ Tommy Shannon, who ruled the 50K airwaves of WKBW in Buffalo, has died. The Buffalo native died May 26 of pancreatic cancer.

His first radio job was as a teenager in 1955 as a newsman on WXRA. Three years later he would join one of the most popular Top 40 line-up’s in the nation on “KB Radio”. Western NY Baby Boomers remember Stan Roberts, Danny Neaverth, Joey Reynolds, Dick Biondi and others.

Among Shannon’s claims to fame was his theme song, “Wild Weekend” an instrumental by The Rockin Rebels. It made the national charts in 1961.

Radio historian Art Vuolo Jr. has put together a video tribute. You can view it Here.

The Buffalo Evening News has a wonderful story that you can read Here.

Tommy Shannon was 82.