Podcasters Support NIVA

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) is getting a boost from PodcastOne and Hyundai. The #SaveOurStages effort will feature three integrated vodcasts with top PodcastOne talent.

The vodcasts are hosted by New York Times Best-Selling author, and comedian Adam Carolla and New York Times Best-Selling authors Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek of ‘The LADYGANG’, an award-winning podcast for women by women.

All of the hosts have a shared passion for supporting independent venues that have been impacted by the pandemic.

Each vodcast is themed to align with the hosts’ passions and were recorded at two of the most famous and iconic independent venues in Los Angeles, the Theatre at the Ace Hotel and the Whisky A Go Go.

The programs will be available May 27, June 3, and June 10.