A New Voice For Fresno

Newstalk 580, 105.9 KMJ has hired Christopher Gabriel as the new host of Fresno’s Morning News. Beginning Monday, Gabriel joins anchor Matt Otstot to bring the San Joaquin Valley breaking news coverage from 6-9am PT. He’ll also host a weekend talk show on the station.

Gabriel was on air in Minneapolis, and Fargo before heading west to Fresno where he’s worked in both news-talk and sports.

Blake Taylor, Program Director, KMJ 580AM/105.9FM, said: “Christopher is a true pro with superb energy, personality, smarts and has the news chops to take KMJ’s #1 rated morning news to the next level. He’s talented and a team player. We couldn’t ask for more. I can’t wait to hear what the future holds!”

Christopher Gabriel commented: “When the program director of the number one station in a great radio market like Fresno calls, you listen. When he says he’s interested in you hosting their award-winning morning news program, you do more than listen. KMJ is the gold standard, as is Fresno’s Morning News. Matt Otstot is a pro’s pro and someone I’ve been friends with and an admirer of since I met him five years ago. To say I’m excited to work with Matt and the entire team at KMJ would be a massive understatement. I’m hoping what I’ll bring in creativity, passion and focus will help elevate us even more.”