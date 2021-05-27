RTNDA 21 Retreat Set

And it will be live and in person. The team at the Radio Television Digital News Association say the 2021 leadership retreat in Denver will be “unlike any conference you’ve been to before. It’s all about community, connection, service and leadership.”

The them in 2021 is The Year of the Team with two major pillars: Representation & Resilience. It’s the perfect chance for current and aspiring newsroom leaders at all levels to reconnect with likeminded news leaders, restore your wellbeing, rejuvenate yourself and your team, renew your passion and refresh your skills.

The leadership retreat will include:

• Collaborative, practical, hands-on training, not panel after panel

• Inspiration, not lectures

• Connection, not anonymous masses

More info HERE.