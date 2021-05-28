Gordon Smith – A Lifetime of Leadership

Radio Ink is proud to announce that Gordon Smith is the recipient of the 2021 Lifetime Leadership Award. The former two-term senator from Oregon became CEO of the National Associations of Broadcasters in November 2009. He’ll be retiring from that position at the end of this year.

In making the announcement, Deborah Parenti, EVP/Publisher of Radio Ink, said, “No one could be more deserving of this recognition than Gordon Smith. His advocacy and statesmanship over the past twelve years have won many admirers throughout the industry as well as on the Beltway. He has charted a course that will continue to positively impact the industry for years to come.”

Radio Ink will feature Smith in a special interview in the 2021 40 Most Powerful People in Radio issue, to be released on July 12th.

Senator Smith joins a prestigious list of previous honorees including Ralph Guild, Lowry Mays, Gary Fries, Eddie Fritts, Bill Burton, Dan Mason, Peter Smyth, Cathy Hughes, Bruce Reese, Dick Clark, Frances Preston, George Beasley, and Jeff Smulyan.

Formal presentation ceremony to take place during “Forecast 2022” on November 16 at the Harvard Club in New York.

