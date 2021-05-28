Premiere Tries Something New From 12-3

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton are taking over the three hour time slot previously held by Rush Limbaugh. Travis is the host of FOX Sports Radio’s morning program, “Outkick The Coverage with Clay Travis.” Sexton is a conservative talker and former CIA officer.

Rush passed away in February after a year long battle with cancer. The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show begins airing June 21st.

Travis is the host of FOX Sports Radio’s weekday morning program, “Outkick The Coverage with Clay Travis” and founder of the sports, pop culture and politics based media company Outkick; (which Travis has agreed to sell to Fox Corporation).

Sexton is the host of Premiere’s syndicated weekday program “The Buck Sexton Show.” He’s also a former CIA officer and NYPD counterterrorism expert.

“I’ve loved spending the past six years building ‘Outkick The Coverage’ into one of the most-listened-to sports talk shows in the country, but I couldn’t resist the opportunity to join Buck Sexton as we launch this new program in the most coveted timeslot in the talk format,” said Travis. “While no one will ever replace Rush Limbaugh, Buck and I are excited to continue advancing the causes he held dear, most importantly American exceptionalism, a fervent embrace of capitalism, and a belief in a robust marketplace of ideas. At a time of rabid cancel culture and toxic identity politics, we will be the voice for many who feel scared to say what they think for fear of the censorious online mob. We can’t wait to get started.”

“I could not be more thrilled – and am deeply humbled – by the opportunity to host this new program with Clay Travis,” said Sexton. “We think it’s important to carry on the tradition of Rush Limbaugh and bring truth to the masses. One thing I can promise all EIB listeners out there: we’re with them and we will always fight for them with the show Clay and I do every day.”

“We couldn’t be happier to have Clay and Buck – two incredibly talented personalities from our Premiere family – at the helm of this new program,” said Julie Talbott, President of Premiere Networks. “Rush Limbaugh is irreplaceable, but we’re confident they will continue his legacy by delivering their own brand of intelligent, informed and entertaining talk radio, while providing our partners with a powerful platform to connect with their consumers.”