Meet Mr. Crowley

Former New York Congressman Joe Crowley believes radio should pay artists when they air their music. For years the NAB has battled back on that idea. Crowley is the new Chairman of the musicFIRST coalition, an organization that has been hounding radio to pay up. In our interview with Crowley, he goes after radio’s biggest companies the hardest. LISTENHere or below
The same Joe Crowley whose arrogance and ineptitude caused him to lose the Democrat primary to…Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez!
An all-around loser, who will be paid to misrepresent the nonexistent plight and grievances of greedy artists. Free radio airplay is already a huge ‘payment’ to these artists, and certainly for those hitmakers who are new to the scene. Would these artists like it if the radio broadcasters turned the tables and demanded exorbitant payments from them in order to play their tunes? We all know the answer to that one…and, no, I’m not talking about ‘under the table’, ‘off the books’ payola. Everything on the books, for all to see.
Ask Mr. Crowley why his organization refused to accept the NAB’s offer for a voluntary royalty when it was made over ten years ago. It was a fair offer, and didn’t require an act of Congress, as his does. In fact, as a result of that offer, iHeart currently has voluntary deals in place with several US labels to pay artists. Keep in mind the deal Crowley wants doesn’t just pay artists. It would also pay foreign record labels. That’s really what this is about. BTW radio stations in fact DO pay artists when they stream their music. So artists are getting paid. They just want to get paid much more.