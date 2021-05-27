Morning Edition Adds Fourth Host

A. Martinez will be the newest voice on NPR. He will join one of the networks signature shows, Morning Edition.

“He’s got real journalistic acuity. He’s got a natural warmth. He’s got a really authentic curiosity,” said Sarah Gilbert, VP News Programming. “He’s very comfortable with who he is and what he stands for. And he brings the total self to the table. And that really shines through, I think, to a listener.”

Martinez, co-host of Southern California Public Radio KPCC’s Take Two since 2012, joins co-hosts Steve Inskeep, Noel King and Rachel Martin. Martinez replaces David Greene, who stepped away from the network voluntarily last December after 15 years.