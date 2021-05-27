National For WSB’s Erick Erickson

Erick Erickson, afternoon host on Atlanta’s WSB will be taking his show national June 1. He is teaming up with Cox Media Group for the jump.

“We’re excited to announce this partnership. Erick has performed successfully for many years on 95.5 WSB Radio, and no doubt, he’ll make an impact as the Erick Erickson show expands,” said Rob Babin, SVP Radio.

Erickson, who has been self-syndicated across Georgia, is excited. ““I’ve been working towards this for a very long time, and I appreciate my long relationship with CMG. We look forward to continued success at 95.5 WSB and many new affiliates across the country.”