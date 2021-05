The Bridge (AC) format at WKIM-FM in Memphis will flip to all-new News Talk 98.9 “The Roar of Memphis,” on July 4th. WKIM, which is a 100,000 watt station, will also become the flagship station for the University of Memphis Tigers.

In a multi-year deal, with Memphis Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, Tiger Sports Properties, Cumulus Memphis will air every football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball came on the station starting in August.